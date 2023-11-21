"Japs, Jewery And Trannies": Media Matters President's Bigoted Blogs Resurface Amid Spat With Musk

On Monday, Elon Musk's X sued Media Matters, claiming that the David Brock-founded leftist 'watchdog' group manipulated the platform to show major ads next to Nazi imagery, causing a flood of advertisers to leave the platform.

"The end result was a feed precision-designed by Media Matters for a single purpose: to produce side-by-side ad/content placements that it could screenshot in an effort to alienate advertisers," causing "all but one of the companies featured in the Media Matters piece withdrawing all ads from X, including Apple, Comcast, NBCUniversal, and IBM—some of X’s largest advertisers."

The move by Media Matters was a successful attempt to brand Elon Musk and his platform as antisemitic, after Musk took fire for agreeing with a post suggesting that liberal Jews - who "have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them," are now on the receiving end of things.

Japs, Jewery And Trannies

What happened next couldn't have been better scripted in pre-woke Hollywood. It turns out that Media Matters President Angelo Carusone wrote super antisemitic blog posts in the early 2000s, which were uncovered by the Daily Caller's Peter Hasson in 2019, and have been making the rounds of late given the Musk controversy.

In one blog post titled "Tranny Paradise," the future Media Matters president went on a lengthy diatribe against a 'tranny-loving author.'

In another post that same month, Carusone suggested in response to a male basketball coach's alleged sexual and physical abuse of female players; "lighten up Japs."

In an October 2005 post, Carusone said of his boyfriend, "despite his jewery, you KNOW he's adorable."

In another post, he suggested that his Jewish boyfriend only leaned conservative "as a result of his possession of several bags of Jewish gold."

The point is that Carusone is a massive, virtue-signaling hypocrite for suggesting that Musk was antisemitic for agreeing with a defensible observation, while he himself broke several 'cardinal rules' of being a liberal wokescold.

As even the Washington Post noted at the time of the Caller article, "Carusone’s postings are indeed offensive, and if he’s going to serve as president of an organization renowned for unearthing overlooked and objectionable comments from people’s past, he deserves to be called out on his own transgressions."

Carusone said in reply, "It’s true: I wrote some gross things on my blog while I was in college. A few posts parodying living my life as if I were a self-loathing, bigoted Limbaugh right-winger."

Apparently a bunch of Media Matters employees hate Israel. The thing Media Matters is accusing Musk of. And hey, it's a free country - but the hypocrisy is just too thick to ignore.

How utterly absurd that this organization got major advertisers to boycott our platform for bogus allegations of antisemitism! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2023

While Media Matters was busy accusing anyone right of Che Guevara of antisemitism, they conveniently overlooked the questionable words of their own employees.



Eagerly anticipating Media Matters' report on this glaring issue of racism and bigotry... — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) November 22, 2023

