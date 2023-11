Texas Billionaire Tim Dunn Spends Big To Oust ‘Sellout Republicans.’ But Who’s He Backing To Replace Them?

November 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Over the last two years, Texas oil billionaire Tim Dunn has spent millions to drain what his group has characterized as the "Austin swamp." The post Texas Billionaire Tim Dunn Spends Big To Oust 'Sellout Republicans.' But Who's He Backing To Replace Them? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...