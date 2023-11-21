The Green Guilt Game: Unmasking the Real Culprits Behind Greenhouse Gas Emissions

November 21, 2023   |   Tags:

If individuals are experiencing guilt for not having purchased an electric vehicle (EV) or installed solar panels on their roofs as a means to reduce their contribution to greenhouse gas emissions, it is worth noting that a significant portion of this pollution can be attributed to the actions of the wealthiest 1% of the population.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x