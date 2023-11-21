US Fed Anticipates Prolonged Period of High Interest Rates | Report

November 21, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Federal Reserve made an announcement on November 1 regarding the decision to maintain interest rates at a 22-year high for the second consecutive meeting. This decision is part of the Fed's strategy to effectively reduce inflation and ensure it remains at its desired long-term target of two percent. The intention behind this approach is to achieve these goals without negatively impacting the robust state of the economy.



