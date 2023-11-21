What If the Constitution No Longer Applied? Freedom’s Greatest Hour of Danger Is Now

November 21, 2023   |   Tags: ,
“What if the rights and principles guaranteed in the Constitution have been so distorted in the past 200 years as to be unrecognizable by the Founders? What if the government was the reason we don’t have a Constitution anymore? What if freedom’s greatest hour of danger is now?”—Andrew P. Napolitano We are approaching critical mass, the …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x