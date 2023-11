7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Real Saint Nick

November 22, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

Think Santa Claus is just some fictional character conjured up to take attention away from baby Jesus? WRONG! There was an actual Saint Nick who was present at the Council of Nicea in A.D. 325 and, according to legend, slapped the taste out of the mouth of some guy who was promoting heretical teaching. Awesome!



Read More...