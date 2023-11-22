Biden Admin Gave $3 Billion Loan to Solar Company Accused of Scamming Elderly

November 22, 2023

A solar company that was awarded a $3 billion Department of Energy loan has been accused of scamming dementia patients on their deathbeds into signing five-figure, multi-decade solar panel leases, according to interviews and state consumer complaint records obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post Biden Admin Gave $3 Billion Loan to Solar Company Accused of Scamming Elderly appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



