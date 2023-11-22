Cardi B’s Concerns: New York’s Budget Cuts Threaten Home and Community

November 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Cardi B, a resident of New York, has been speaking about the news ever since, but it didn't set well with her. What is going to happen to my friends who live in the neighborhood, my relatives, my aunts, and my nieces and nephews? Asked in her very first video clip, Cardi B. "I want my s–t to stay unaffected; I'm from the Bronx. The rapper went on, "Everyone be like 'New York is dirty,' and it is dirty." "And the f—ing budget cut is going to make things even dirtier."



Read More...