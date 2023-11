Democratic Stronghold Elects Republican Mayor for First Time Since the 1800s

November 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The largest city in South Carolina has a Republican mayor for the first time since the late 1800s. Well, sort of. In point of fact, the mayor’s office in Charleston, […] The post Democratic Stronghold Elects Republican Mayor for First Time Since the 1800s appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...