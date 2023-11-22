It’s ‘Dehumanizing’ To Say Palestinians Support Hamas, the Media Said. Then This Poll Dropped.

After Hamas's Oct. 7 massacre of Israelis, leading U.S. news outlets pointed to a single poll from just before the attack as proof that most Gazans did not support the terrorist group. But none of those outlets mentioned a poll published last week that shows Gazans overwhelmingly approve of both Hamas and its slaughter and abduction of Israelis, including dozens of babies and children.



