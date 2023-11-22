Jamie Foxx Faces Sexual Assault Lawsuit: Accusations of Unwanted Groping at New York Rooftop Bar

On Wednesday, a lawsuit was filed against Jamie Foxx, accusing him of sexually assaulting a patron at a rooftop bar in New York back in 2015. In the lawsuit, the individual referred to as Jane Doe claims that Foxx accompanied her to a secluded area of the Catch NYC rooftop lounge. It is alleged that he proceeded to touch her breasts and engage in unwanted groping beneath her pants.


