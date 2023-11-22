This Islamic Scholar Railed Against Gays. An Anti-Israel Student Group Invited Him to UPenn’s Campus.

November 22, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

An anti-Israel student group at the University of Pennsylvania invited an Islamic scholar and cleric to campus who last year argued that gay people are "destructive" and "will not be happy." The post This Islamic Scholar Railed Against Gays. An Anti-Israel Student Group Invited Him to UPenn's Campus. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...