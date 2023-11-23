Explosive! 911: The Beginning of the End of Science (Video)

Maximilian Ruppert, a German professor of structural engineering with expertise in demolition, says that he and his colleagues knew immediately on 9/11 that the Twin Towers were demolished. While the Mockingbird media and other pundits would have us believe that foreign entities took down the Twin Towers and attacked the USA on 9/11/2001, what is …



Read More...