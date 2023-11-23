Release of Hostages Now Bigger Priority for Israelis Than Destruction of Hamas, Poll Finds

November 23, 2023

TEL AVIV—The Israeli public's top priority in the Gaza war is to bring home the hostages rather than to destroy Hamas, according to a poll by Hebrew University of Jerusalem researchers. A plurality of Israeli Jews, 46 percent, rank the return of the 239 hostages held in the Gaza Strip as the most important military […]



