These Are The Countries With The Highest Inflation Rates

Venezuela is the country with the highest inflation in the world, with an increase in consumer prices estimated at 360 percent in 2023, according to the latest figures from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), published in October.

This is the tenth consecutive year that the inflation rate in Venezuela is one of the highest on the planet, although it is significantly lower than in 2018, when it reached an astronomical value of 65,000 percent.

As the infographic above shows, three other countries are also in the grip of especially high inflation this year:

Zimbabwe, with an increase in consumer prices estimated at 315 percent, as well as Sudan (256 percent) and Argentina (122 percent).