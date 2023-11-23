US Warship Downs Several Attack Drones In Red Sea As Hijacked Vessel Standoff Continues

On Thursday morning the USS Thomas Hudner, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, intercepted more attack drones fired from Yemen while patrolling waters in the Red Sea.

"On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi controlled areas in Yemen," CENTCOM announced on X.

USS Thomas Hudner, file image

"The drones were shot down while the U.S. warship was on patrol in the Red Sea," the statement continued, noting that there was no damage to the ship or casualties among the crew.

"The ship and crew sustained no damage or injury," according to CENTCOM. The wording of the statement suggests the drones may have been targeting the US warship.

The Houthis have already on several occasions launched missiles and drones on southern Israel. US warships have intercepted the projectiles at least three times at this point.

Both Washington and Israel see that it is Iran ultimately behind Houthi actions. Tehran has also long supplied the Shia Houthis with advanced rockets and drones, part of the broader regional proxy war against the US-Saudi-Gulf axis.

An Israel-Hamas temporary ceasefire and hostage release is expected to go into effect Friday. It remains unclear the extent to which the Houthis and Lebanese Hezbollah will also abide by the Qatar-brokered ceasefire.

Tensions have increased in the Red Sea and Persian Gulf areas on fears that Iran-backed groups could escalate attacks on shipping. The Houthis days ago seized an Israeli-linked shipping vessel and are holding the 25 international crew members hostage. This has served to divert some commercial ship traffic:

Two commercial ships that diverted their course in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden were connected to the same maritime group whose vessel was seized by Yemen's Houthis, according to shipping data and British maritime security company Ambrey. Israel on Sunday said the Houthis had seized a British-owned, Japanese-operated cargo ship in the southern Red Sea, describing the incident as an "Iranian act of terrorism" with consequences for international maritime security.

The Houthis have meanwhile issued an awkward video of its militants 'celebrating' the taking of the Galaxy Leader vessel...

Meanwhile on the Galaxy Leader…pic.twitter.com/JWI5IOe2mG — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) November 23, 2023

The seized Galaxy Leader is ultimately owned by Ray Car Carriers, which was founded by Abraham "Rami" Ungar. With an estimated 2019 net worth of more than $2 billion, he's among Israel's 30 wealthiest individuals.

The Biden administration is now threatening to formally designate the Houthis a terrorist organization. The White House has also alleged that Iran is complicit in the hijacking of the Galaxy Leader.