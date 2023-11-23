What Will Americans Buy On Black Friday?

Black Friday falls on the fourth Friday of November each year, with Cyber Monday following just three days later.

The two shopping days are some of the busiest of the year in the United States, with an estimated $19.6 billion raked in over the 2021 Thanksgiving weekend in e-commerce revenue alone.

U.S. shoppers keen to make the most of discounted prices were asked in a Statista survey which items they were planning on buying.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the following chart, clothing, electronics and shoes are among the most popular choices this year.

In terms of other shopping behaviors, the same survey found that where 41 percent of U.S. respondents said they would be shopping via online stores, 28 percent were undecided and 25 percent planned on heading to brick-and-mortar shops.