CORRUPT: Human Rights Watch Under Fire for Accepting Millions in Terror State of Qatar

November 24, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Qatar Is Hamas And Hamas Is Qata. For many years, Geller Report has reported on the Qatar terror state. Human Rights Watch under fire for allegedly accepting millions in Qatar funds BY: Benjamin Weinthal, November 23, 2023: Middle East Media Research Institute on Tuesday published a leaked Qatari government document claiming Qatar’s regime paid 3 million …



Read More...