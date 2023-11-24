Firearm Ownership on the Rise: Over Half of US Households Report Having a Gun

November 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to a recent nationwide survey conducted by NBC News, an unprecedented 52% of respondents reported having a firearm in their household. This figure represents a notable increase compared to previous years and the survey's inception in 1999. In 2013, only 42% of Americans acknowledged the presence of a gun in their homes, but by 2019, this proportion had risen to 46%. These findings highlight the growing prevalence of firearm ownership in the United States.



Read More...