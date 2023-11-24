"Guess We're Not Dead Yet": New Traffic Data Shows Musk's X Surpasses Instagram And Facebook

Dying corporate media outlets have been waging an all-out assault on social media platform X because they perceive it as an existential threat to their ideological narrative control and the interest of their overlords due to its emphasis on 'free speech.'

When the failed social media network, "Treads," was launched by Meta in early July, we were the first to point out how corporate media banded together with headlines such as "Twitter Killer" and prophesized the demise of Elon Musk's social media platform.

According to Bloomberg data, "Twitter Killer" appearing in headlines erupted across corporate media - a concerted effort by the status quo against Musk.

Since the launch of Threads, we have shared numerous reports stating how the platform experienced a surge in traffic, followed by a crash, as the non-free speech app only permitted government-approved topics.

The latest attack on X by legacy media has been a report published by radical leftist group Media Matters for America that, according to X Safety, "misrepresented the real user experience on X, in another attempt to undermine freedom of speech and mislead advertisers."

Ah, yes, these are the latest headlines from corporate media:

And if you were only to read corporate media headlines, one would think X was on its last leg. Breaking out of the matrix of corporate media mind control, one comes to find out that the latest web data from Google shows quite the opposite:

Guess we’re not dead yet 😂 https://t.co/gokmvwFMiw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2023

The reports of X on death row have been nothing more than disinformation pushed by legacy media because Musk's platform of free speech is an existential threat to CBS, ABC, NBC, and the list goes on and on.

And Democrats are freaking out about free speech spreading across the nation because of X. Here's Michael Benz, a former Trump State Department official, explaining the next move of censorship by the state:

The “Media Literacy” scam is accelerating way too fast & it has to be stopped NOW.



Here’s why: pic.twitter.com/GCr7Q54adF — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) November 21, 2023

One must remember the only reason 1A exists is because of 2A - hence, why rogue Democrats are trying to ban guns.