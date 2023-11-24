'Reluctant Threesome': Ghislaine Maxwell Slapped With New Lawsuit As 'NY Survivors Act' Deadline Nears

Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell has been sued by a former Epstein accuser who says she was sexually abused for years by the disgraced financier.

The woman, Elizabeth Stein, who has previously identified herself as a victim of Ghislaine Maxwell during the latter's 2021 trial, filed the lawsuit under New York's Adult Survivors Act in the Supreme Court of New York against Maxwell and two executors of Jeffrey Epstein's estate.

The Act, signed into law by Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) in May 2022, allows alleged survivors of sexual offenses to file lawsuits against their abusers in New York, even if the statute of limitations on their claims has expired, provided that the incident happened when the victims were over the age of 18. It provides a one-year window to do so, which ended on Thursday.

The complaint alleges a "Decades-long organized scheme to procure young females for their own sexual pleasure and that of their friends and acquaintances, many of them high government officials and corporate titans," between 1994 and 1997, when she was in her early 20s.

"The pair first groomed Plaintiff with flattery, gifts, feigned interest in her future, and false promises of advancing her career and personal life. They shamed her when she refused their favors and overtures and stalked her with the malicious and malevolent purpose of turning her into sexual meat for consumption by themselves and others," reads the filing.

Stein was subsequently hospitalized "numerous times for nervous breakdowns" and underwent "multiple medical procedures to rid herself of the horrific psychological damage Epstein and Maxwell foisted upon her in her formative years."

Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, right, alongside Elizabeth Stein, left, walk to federal court, in New York, on June 28, 2022.

Maxwell, now 61 and serving a 20-year prison sentence, remains a focal point of intrigue. Her high-profile status as the daughter of the late media mogul (and alleged Mossad spy) Robert Maxwell adds layers to this complex narrative.

Stein recounts her initial encounter with Maxwell at the Henri Bendel department store, a meeting that spiraled into a prolonged nightmare of exploitation.

The lawsuit alleges how Maxwell and Epstein, after inviting Stein for a drink, began a calculated process of inquiry into her personal life, then shifted to probing questions about her sex life. Stein felt "confused, betrayed, humiliated, and completely violated" after "reluctantly" being persuaded into a threesome with them, for which Epstein handed her cash as a "tip."

"Maxwell and Plaintiff had a friendly conversation wherein Maxwell told Plaintiff that her colleague was in very close relations with Les Wexner, the owner of Henri Bendel. As Maxwell paid for several items, she asked Plaintiff to deliver her packages to the St. Regis on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, which she did," the lawsuit states.

Ms. Stein alleges she later arrived at the property to deliver the packages, at which point the concierge "directed her to the bar where Maxwell and a man later identified as Jeffrey Epstein were having drinks." The two invited Ms. Stein to sit with them at the hotel bar for a drink and conversation, which she agreed to do, her attorneys wrote. Shortly after, the concierge returned to tell Ms. Maxwell and Mr. Epstein that their room was ready, at which point they asked Ms. Stein to help bring the packages up to their hotel room, to which she agreed, the lawsuit stated. Once in the room Ms. Maxwell and Mr. Epstein began asking Ms. Stein about herself, including questions about her career goals, the lawsuit states. However, they then went into the bathroom and changed before returning to the bedroom in "monogrammed bathrobes." -Epoch Times

The lawsuit further claims that "Plaintiff began to feel uncomfortable but nonetheless continued with the conversation out of concern that leaving would be impolite and perhaps get back to her bosses," adding "As Plaintiff shared additional details about her life, including but not limited to her then-relationship with a boyfriend who was around her same age. In response, Maxwell and Epstein told Plaintiff they had a lot of male friends they could introduce her to, and that she would be sure to find a more appropriate match."

After Epstein offered her a cash 'tip' for a threesome, Stein says she initially refused, but Epstein "insisted she take the money," which left her feeling "confused, betrayed, humiliated and completely violated."