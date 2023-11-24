Riots Erupt in Ireland After Knife Attack by Suspected Immigrant Injures Three Children and Others

November 24, 2023   |   Tags:

Riots shook Ireland’s capital of Dublin on Thursday evening and early morning Friday after a Thursday night stabbing attack left five people, including three children and a school care assistant, […] The post Riots Erupt in Ireland After Knife Attack by Suspected Immigrant Injures Three Children and Others appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x