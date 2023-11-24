Riots Erupt in Ireland After Knife Attack by Suspected Immigrant Injures Three Children and Others

November 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Riots shook Ireland’s capital of Dublin on Thursday evening and early morning Friday after a Thursday night stabbing attack left five people, including three children and a school care assistant, […] The post Riots Erupt in Ireland After Knife Attack by Suspected Immigrant Injures Three Children and Others appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...