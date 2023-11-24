Shocking New J6 Video Shows Capitol Police Violently Shoving Elderly Woman Down Steps [VIDEO]
November 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post Shocking New J6 Video Shows Capitol Police Violently Shoving Elderly Woman Down Steps [VIDEO] appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Shocking New J6 Video Shows Capitol Police Violently Shoving Elderly Woman Down Steps [VIDEO]
November 24, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY DAILY
The post Shocking New J6 Video Shows Capitol Police Violently Shoving Elderly Woman Down Steps [VIDEO] appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments