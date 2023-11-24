The Hostage Deal Was Not Inevitable. It Was a Choice. A Bad Choice.

When you make the wrong choice, you don’t save lives, you cost lives. In 1985, the Peres government freed over 1,000 terrorists in exchange for three prisoners being held by the PFLP. The terrorists included Hamas leader Ahmed Yassin and key figures in the First Intifada. In 2011, Netanyahu freed another over 1,000 terrorists in …



Read More...