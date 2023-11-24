Welcome to the Future of Climate Coverage, Where the Journalists Are the Activists

In late September, with hundreds of journalists watching, Covering Climate Now co-founder Mark Hertsgaard began a two-day media conference with a call to arms. Climate change, he told attendees at Columbia Journalism School, isn't just a "problem" or "crisis." It's an emergency—one that requires breathless, around-the-clock coverage. Think COVID, Hertsgaard said, except it's the planet that's sick. The post Welcome to the Future of Climate Coverage, Where the Journalists Are the Activists appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



