You Won’t Believe What Obama’s Former National Security Adviser Did To Get Arrested & It Was Caught On Video
November 24, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videosBeing a jerk is not a crime. It really isn’t, but when you stalk and harass someone, then clearly it becomes a crime. However, a former national security adviser to Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah was arrested and charged with a “hate crime” (All crime is born of hate so, this is a stupid label.) …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments