CEO of Super PAC Affiliated with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Resigns – a Potential Setback for Allies

November 25, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Wednesday, Chris Jankowski, the chief executive of the super PAC Never Back Down, which is affiliated with Florida Governor's Ron DeSantis, announced his resignation. This development poses another potential setback for DeSantis' allies.



Read More...