Report: Kim Jong Un Now Reviewing Satellite Images of US Bases and Other ‘Major Target Regions’

November 25, 2023   |   Tags:

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly inspected photos of “target regions” from the country’s new spy satellite launched earlier this week that included Seoul, South Korea, and U.S. military […] The post Report: Kim Jong Un Now Reviewing Satellite Images of US Bases and Other 'Major Target Regions' appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x