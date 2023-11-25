Thomas Sowell, Still on Solid Ground

November 25, 2023

In economics, the law of diminishing returns states that the benefits gained from an enterprise will be proportionally smaller the more money, time, or energy is invested in it. Thankfully this is not true in the realm of ideas, as the career of the economist Thomas Sowell attests. Now 93 years old and the author of more than 40 books, Sowell’s most recent contribution, Social Justice Fallacies, tackles the many misguided social experiments of the past few decades and their often-malign fallout. The post Thomas Sowell, Still on Solid Ground appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



