Transgender Suspect Threatens to Rape Christian Girls, Inject HIV in People Wearing Crosses, Copycat Nashville Shooting: Feds
November 25, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTYAnother shocking news story the media won’t cover because the perp is a member of the left’s protected client class. Transgender suspect threatens to rape Christian girls, inject HIV in people wearing crosses, copycat Nashville shooting: Feds By: Blaze, November 24, 2023: A transgender individual threatened to rape Christian schoolgirls, inject HIV into people wearing crosses, …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments