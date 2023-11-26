Crazy Plane Lady Tiffany Gomas Invokes Her Infamous Line on Twitter Impersonator

Tiffany Gomas, now internet-famous for her meltdown on an airplane when she proclaimed the guy sitting next to her wasn’t real, has been making her rounds on social media and podcasts. But with fame comes social media impersonators.

Thankfully, Gomas knows how to handle them.

Hey friends, if @Tiffany_1Gomas reaches out to you, it’s a FAKE account. That M’fer is definitely not real. Please report!

[Posted for a mild chuckle as the world crumbles around us]

