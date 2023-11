Sad: The New Napoleon Movie Appears To Be About Some French Guy And Not A High School Kid With Awesome Bo Staff Skills And Friggin’ Sweet Dance Moves

November 26, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — Moviegoers were dismayed to learn the new release Napoleon is about some French guy instead of an eccentric young llama owner with an affinity for tots.



Read More...