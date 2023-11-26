Visualizing The World As 1,000 People

Visualizing The World As 1,000 People

The world’s population has doubled in size over the last 50 years.

In 2022, we reached the mark of 8 billion living on Earth. According to UN estimates, by July 2023, all the people in the world numbered 8,045,311,447.

In this map, Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley and Bruno Venditti use population estimates from the United Nations Population Division to illustrate the world’s population as if the Earth had only 1,000 people. Countries with a population of below 7.6 million did not make our cutoff to be visualized, but are included in overall calculations and listed below.

Click here to view interactive version of the map above

Over Half of People Live in Asia

Asia is by far the world’s most populous region, with over 4.7 billion people. The continent, led by India and China, represents 59% of the total population.

Imagining the Earth with only 1,000 people helps illustrate this more easily. India would account for 178 people and China would have 177.

Here is the estimated population in July 2023 for each country, and how many people their residents would constitute out of 1,000:

CountryTotal Population (July 2023)Share of 1,000 Global People
🇮🇳 India1,428,627,663178
🇨🇳 China1,425,671,352177
🇺🇸 United States339,996,56342
🇮🇩 Indonesia277,534,12235
🇵🇰 Pakistan240,485,65830
🇳🇬 Nigeria223,804,63228
🇧🇷 Brazil216,422,44627
🇧🇩 Bangladesh172,954,31922
🇷🇺 Russia144,444,35918
🇲🇽 Mexico128,455,56716
🇪🇹 Ethiopia126,527,06016
🇯🇵 Japan123,294,51315
🇵🇭 Philippines117,337,36815
🇪🇬 Egypt112,716,59814
🇨🇩 DRC102,262,80813
🇻🇳 Vietnam98,858,95012
🇮🇷 Iran89,172,76711
🇹🇷 Türkiye85,816,19911
🇩🇪 Germany83,294,63310
🇹🇭 Thailand71,801,2799
🇬🇧 United Kingdom67,736,8028
🇹🇿 Tanzania67,438,1068
🇫🇷 France64,756,5848
🇿🇦 South Africa60,414,4958
🇮🇹 Italy58,870,7627
🇰🇪 Kenya55,100,5867
🇲🇲 Myanmar54,577,9977
🇨🇴 Colombia52,085,1687
🇰🇷 South Korea51,784,0596
🇺🇬 Uganda48,582,3346
🇸🇩 Sudan48,109,0066
🇪🇸 Spain47,519,6286
🇦🇷 Argentina45,773,8846
🇩🇿 Algeria45,606,4806
🇮🇶 Iraq45,504,5606
🇦🇫 Afghanistan42,239,8545
🇵🇱 Poland41,026,0675
🇨🇦 Canada38,781,2915
🇲🇦 Morocco37,840,0445
🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia36,947,0255
🇺🇦 Ukraine36,744,6345
🇦🇴 Angola36,684,2025
🇺🇿 Uzbekistan35,163,9444
🇾🇪 Yemen34,449,8254
🇵🇪 Peru34,352,7194
🇲🇾 Malaysia34,308,5254
🇬🇭 Ghana34,121,9854
🇲🇿 Mozambique33,897,3544
🇳🇵 Nepal30,896,5904
🇲🇬 Madagascar30,325,7324
🇨🇮 Côte d'Ivoire28,873,0344
🇻🇪 Venezuela28,838,4994
🇨🇲 Cameroon28,647,2934
🇳🇪 Niger27,202,8433
🇦🇺 Australia26,439,1113
🇰🇵 North Korea26,160,8213
🇹🇼 Taiwan23,923,2763
🇲🇱 Mali23,293,6983
🇧🇫 Burkina Faso23,251,4853
🇸🇾 Syria23,227,0143
🇱🇰 Sri Lanka21,893,5793
🇲🇼 Malawi20,931,7513
🇿🇲 Zambia20,569,7373
🇷🇴 Romania19,892,8123
🇨🇱 Chile19,629,5902
🇰🇿 Kazakhstan19,606,6332
🇹🇩 Chad18,278,5682
🇪🇨 Ecuador18,190,4842
🇸🇴 Somalia18,143,3782
🇬🇹 Guatemala18,092,0262
🇸🇳 Senegal17,763,1632
🇳🇱 Netherlands17,618,2992
🇰🇭 Cambodia16,944,8262
🇿🇼 Zimbabwe16,665,4092
🇬🇳 Guinea14,190,6122
🇷🇼 Rwanda14,094,6832
🇧🇯 Benin13,712,8282
🇧🇮 Burundi13,238,5592
🇹🇳 Tunisia12,458,2232
🇧🇴 Bolivia12,388,5712
🇭🇹 Haiti11,724,7632
🇧🇪 Belgium11,686,1402
🇯🇴 Jordan11,337,0521
🇩🇴 Dominican Republic11,332,9721
🇨🇺 Cuba11,194,4491
🇸🇸 South Sudan11,088,7961
🇸🇪 Sweden10,612,0861
🇭🇳 Honduras10,593,7981
🇨🇿 Czech Republic (Czechia)10,495,2951
🇦🇿 Azerbaijan10,412,6511
🇬🇷 Greece10,341,2771
🇵🇬 Papua New Guinea10,329,9311
🇵🇹 Portugal10,247,6051
🇭🇺 Hungary10,156,2391
🇹🇯 Tajikistan10,143,5431
🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates9,516,8711
🇧🇾 Belarus9,498,2381
🇮🇱 Israel9,174,5201
🇹🇬 Togo9,053,7991
🇦🇹 Austria8,958,9601
🇨🇭 Switzerland8,796,6691
🇸🇱 Sierra Leone8,791,0921
🇱🇦 Laos7,633,7790.9
🇭🇰 Hong Kong7,491,6090.9
🇷🇸 Serbia7,149,0770.9
🇳🇮 Nicaragua7,046,3100.9
🇱🇾 Libyg6,888,3880.9
🇵🇾 Paraguay6,861,5240.9
🇰🇬 Kyrgyzstan6,735,3470.8
🇧🇬 ßulgaria6,687,7170.8
🇹🇲 Turkmenistan6,516,1000.8
🇸🇻 EI Salvador6,364,9430.8
🇨🇬 Congo6,106,8690.8
🇸🇬 Singapore6,014,7230.7
🇩🇰 Denmark5,910,9130.7
🇸🇰 Slovakia5,795,1990.7
🇨🇫 Central African Republic5,742,3150.7
🇫🇮 Finland5,545,4750.7
🇳🇴 Norway5,474,3600.7
🇱🇷 Liberia5,418,3770.7
🇵🇸 State of Palestine5,371,2300.7
🇱🇧 Lebanon5,353,9300.7
🇳🇿 New Zealand5,228,1000.6
🇨🇷 Costa Rica5,212,1730.6
🇮🇪 Ireland5,056,9350.6
🇲🇷 Mauritania4,862,9890.6
🇴🇲 Oman4,644,3840.6
🇵🇦 Panama4,468,0870.6
🇰🇼 Kuwait4,310,1080.5
🇭🇷 Croatia4,008,6170.5
🇪🇷 Eritrea3,748,9010.5
🇬🇪 Georgia3,728,2820.5
🇲🇳 Mongolia3,447,1570.4
🇲🇩 Moldova3,435,9310.4
🇺🇾 Uruguay3,423,1080.4
🇵🇷 Puerto Rico3,260,3140.4
🇧🇦 Bosnia and Herzegovina3,210,8470.4
🇦🇱 Albania2,832,4390.4
🇯🇲 Jamaica2,825,5440.4
🇦🇲 Armenia2,777,9700.3
🇬🇲 Gambia2,773,1680.3
🇱🇹 Lithuania2,718,3520.3
🇶🇦 Qatar2,716,3910.3
🇧🇼 Botswana2,675,3520.3
🇳🇦 Namibia2,604,1720.3
🇬🇦 Gabon2,436,5660.3
🇱🇸 Lesotho2,330,3180.3
🇬🇼 Guinea-Bissau2,150,8420.3
🇸🇮 Slovenia2,119,6750.3
🇲🇰 North Macedonia2,085,6790.3
🇱🇻 Latvia1,830,2110.2
🇬🇶 Equatorial Guinea1,714,6710.2
🇽🇰 Kosovo1,663,5940.2
🇹🇹 Trinidad and Tobago1,534,9370.2
🇧🇭 Bahrain1,485,5090.2
🇹🇱 Timor-Leste1,360,5960.2
🇪🇪 Estonia1,322,7650.2
🇲🇺 Mauritius1,300,5570.2
🇨🇾 Cyprus1,260,1380.2
🇸🇿 Eswatini1,210,8220.2
🇩🇯 Djibouti1,136,4550.1
🇷🇪 Réunion981,7960.1
🇫🇯 Fiji936,3750.1
🇰🇲 Comoros852,0750.1
🇬🇾 Guyana813,8340.1
🇧🇹 Bhutan787,4240.1
🇸🇧 Solomon Islands740,4240.1
🇲🇴 Macao704,1490.1
🇱🇺 Luxembourg654,7680.1
🇲🇪 Montenegro626,4850.1
🇸🇷 Suriname623,2360.1
🇨🇻 Cabo Verde598,6820.1
🇪🇭 Western Sahara587,2590.1
🇲🇹 Malta535,0640.1
🇲🇻 Maldives521,0210.1
🇧🇳 Brunei452,5240.1
🇧🇸 Bahamas412,6230.1
🇧🇿 Belize410,8250.1
🇬🇵 Guadeloupe395,8390.0
🇮🇸 Iceland375,3180.0
🇲🇶 Martinique366,9810.0
🇾🇹 Mayotte335,9950.0
🇻🇺 Vanuatu334,5060.0
🇬🇫 French Guiana312,1550.0
🇵🇫 French Polynesia308,8720.0
🇳🇨 New Caledonia292,9910.0
🇧🇧 Barbados281,9950.0
🇸🇹 Sao Tome & Principe231,8560.0
🇼🇸 Samoa225,6810.0
🇨🇼 Curaçao192,0770.0
🇱🇨 Saint Lucia180,2510.0
🇬🇺 Guam172,9520.0
🇰🇮 Kiribati133,5150.0
🇬🇩 Grenada126,1830.0
🇫🇲 Micronesia (Fed. States of)115,2240.0
🇯🇪 Jersey111,8020.0
🇹🇴 Tonga107,7730.0
🇸🇨 Seychelles107,6600.0
🇦🇼 Aruba106,2770.0
🇻🇨 St. Vincent & Grenadines103,6980.0
🇻🇮 U.S. Virgin Islands98,7500.0
🇦🇬 Antigua and Barbuda94,2980.0
🇮🇲 Isle of Man84,7100.0
🇦🇩 Andorra80,0880.0
🇩🇲 Dominica73,0400.0
🇰🇾 Cayman Islands69,3100.0
🇧🇲 Bermuda64,0690.0
🇬🇬 Guernsey63,5440.0
🇬🇱 Greenland56,6430.0
🇫🇴 Faeroe Islands53,2700.0
🇲🇵 Northern Mariana Islands49,7960.0
🇰🇳 Saint Kitts & Nevis47,7550.0
🇹🇨 Turks and Caicos46,0620.0
🇸🇽 Sint Maarten44,2220.0
🇦🇸 American Samoa43,9140.0
🇲🇭 Marshall Islands41,9960.0
🇱🇮 Liechtensteinindo0.0
🇲🇨 Monaco36,2970.0
🇸🇲 San Marino33,6420.0
🇬🇮 Gibraltar32,6880.0
🇲🇫 Saint Martin32,0770.0
🇻🇬 British Virgin Islands31,5380.0
🇧🇶 Caribbean Netherlands27,1480.0
🇵🇼 Palau18,0580.0
🇨🇰 Cook Islands17,0440.0
🇦🇮 Anguilla15,8990.0
🇳🇷 Nauru12,7800.0
🇼🇫 Wallis & Futuna11,5020.0
🇹🇻 Tuvalu11,3960.0
🇧🇱 Saint Barthelemy10,9940.0
🇵🇲 Saint Pierre & Miquelon5,8400.0
🇸🇭 Saint Helena5,3140.0
🇲🇸 Montserrat4,3860.0
🇫🇰 Falkland Islands3,7910.0
🇳🇺 Niue1,9350.0
🇹🇰 Tokelau1,8930.0
🇻🇦 Holy See5180.0

Africa is the second most populated continent with 182 out of 1,000 people, led by Nigeria (28), Ethiopia (16) and Egypt (14). As of July 2023, Africa’s total population stood at an estimated 1.5 billion people.

Despite seeing a decline in population over the last decades, Europe still is the third in terms of total population, making up 92 out of 1,000 people and led by Russia (18), Turkey (11), and Germany (10).

If the world only had 1,000 people, North America would have only 75 inhabitants, with 42 in the United States. Meanwhile, South America would account for 55 people led by 27 from Brazil, and Oceania would have just 5 people (with 3 in Australia).

Nigeria to Pass U.S. as World’s 3rd Most Populous Country

While population projections to the end of the century do differ, they mostly agree on the same general principle: the global population is rising but that growth rate is slowing. Eventually the population will peak (sometime between 2064-2086) and begin shrinking from there.

Over the next few decades, the ranking of the most populous countries will likely remain relatively unchanged, with India and China at the top of the pecking order. Shortly after 2050, however, the population of Nigeria is projected by some sources to surpass that of the United States and become the third-largest country in the world.

Other countries expected to see significant growth in population are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Pakistan, Ethiopia, Tanzania, the U.S., Uganda, and Indonesia.

Tyler Durden Sun, 11/26/2023 - 21:35


