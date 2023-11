Woman Discovers Shocking $7112.98 Charge on Subway Credit Card Bill

November 26, 2023

According to Vera Conner, during an interview with Channel 2 Investigator Justin Gray, she recently made a startling discovery on her credit card bill. After placing her usual order for a #4 Italian sub at a Subway located in College Park, she noticed an exorbitant charge of $7112.98.



