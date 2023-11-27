Clueless Or A Liar? WH Press Sec. Touts 'Bidenomics' While Working Poor Suffer

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Monday told Fox News's Peter Doocy that prices of all sorts of basic items for American consumers "are going down" under President Biden.

Karine Jean-Pierre falsely claims "prices are going down" under Biden.



Under Biden, prices are UP by 17.6%. pic.twitter.com/eIW635bBGf — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2023

"This holiday season, families are seeing lower prices on everyday items from gas to groceries," Jean-Pierre said.

Karine Jean-Pierre claims "families are seeing lower prices on everyday items from gas to groceries."



That is a lie. Since Biden took office, prices are up by 17.6% and the nationwide average for gas remains $0.86/gallon higher. pic.twitter.com/qxGkRBA4Ct — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 27, 2023

Jean-Pierre is correct about prices for some items moderating. However, she purposefully leaves out prices have significantly risen over the last several years.

Bloomberg data shows typical household items are up double digits from January 2020 to October 2023.

Source: Bloomberg

Fast food inflation...

Source: Bloomberg

More from Bloomberg:

It now requires $119.27 to buy the same goods and services a family could afford with $100 before the pandemic. Since early 2020, prices have risen about as much as they had in the full 10 years preceding the health emergency. It's hard to find an area of a household budget that's been spared: Groceries are up 25% since January 2020. Same with electricity. Used-car prices have climbed 35%, auto insurance 33% and rents roughly 20%.

While Jean-Pierre continues to tout 'Bidenomics,' Washington Post's Leigh Ann-Caldwell explained on Sunday it [Bidenomics] had become a negative word" within the Democratic Party.

"'Bidenomics" has really become a negative word, especially among Democrats because it's not working," Ann-Caldwell told NBC's Meet The Press.

Earlier this month, President Biden's top aides were briefed by the think tank Progressive Change Campaign Committee about Bidenomics' branding failure.

Notice the White House and their corporate media allies launched a headline blitz promoting "Bidenomics" in late June.

Yet Biden's polling data still went south!

Perhaps the Biden administration fails to admit that two years of negative real wage growth crushed many low/mid-tier households.

Real Average Hourly Earnings since Biden took over...

Or better, this meme explains it all.

Back to the clown show at the White House press briefing earlier today, CBS reporter Ed O'Keefe asked: "Given the president's sagging poll numbers, and the fact that he is currently placing behind any Republican opponent, has there been any talk in this White House about a change in strategy or staffing going forward?"

CBS News’ @edokeefe: “Given the president’s sagging poll numbers, and the fact that he is currently placing behind any Republican opponent, has there been any talk in this White House about a change in strategy or staffing going forward?”



WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre: “No.” pic.twitter.com/O8V709enI8 — The Recount (@therecount) November 27, 2023

Jean-Pierre's response: "No."