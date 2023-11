Derek Chauvin Charged With Assaulting Inmate’s Shiv

November 27, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

TUCSON, AZ — Former police officer Derek Chauvin was charged with yet another appalling atrocity today after allegedly assaulting a fellow inmate's shiv with his body while serving time for the 2020 death of George Floyd.



Read More...