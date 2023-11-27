Derek Chauvin’s Ongoing Nightmare Epitomizes the Decline of America
November 27, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTYEqual justice under the law has given way to mob rule and Leftist virtue-signaling. The decline of the rule of law and justice in America can be traced in a straight trajectory from Thomas Preston to Derek Chauvin. Chauvin, as nearly everyone in the world knows, is a convicted murderer who was just stabbed and seriously injured …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments