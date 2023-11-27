Governor Signs Bill To Allow Illegals To Become Police Officers – That Is Exactly What The Bill Says…
November 27, 2023 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying War against them, or in adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.” -Article III, Section 3 U.S. Constitution There have been so many issues to cover of late concerning the tyrannical and treasonous acts of those who are to uphold American, constitutional law …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments