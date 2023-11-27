Israel, Hamas Reach Deal To Extend Truce Two Days, Qatar Says

November 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Mediator Qatar said on Monday a deal had been reached to extend a truce between Israeli and Hamas forces in Gaza by two days, continuing a pause in seven weeks of warfare that has killed thousands and laid waste to the Palestinian enclave. The post Israel, Hamas Reach Deal To Extend Truce Two Days, Qatar Says appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...