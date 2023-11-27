"It's A Powder Keg": Steve Bannon Warns Tucker Ireland's Post-Stabbing Anti-Immigration Crisis Is "Coming Here, At Scale"

Tucker Carlson sat down with Steve Bannon to discuss last week's terrorist incident in Ireland - where an Algerian immigrant went on a stabbing spree in downtown Dublin, attacking five people - including three children. Following the stabbing, anti-immigrant riots broke out across the country over the government's general pro-immigrant policies.

"Several days ago, a man in his 50s for reasons that are still not clear stabbed five people outside a school in Dublin, Ireland, including three children, and then almost immediately after, parts of that City erupted into rioting," said Carlson, adding "The Washington Post stepped in helpfully to explain, here's the Tweet The Washington Post sent out quote 'online rumors claimed the perpetrator of a stabbing attack was an immigrant'."

"Actually, the man was an immigrant," Carlson continued. "He was from Algeria and as it turns out he's been living in Ireland for 23 years at public expense, he has never had a job."

Ireland's Transformation and the Role of Immigration

The conversation quickly pivoted to the broader implications of immigration in Ireland, with Carlson criticizing the country's significant transformation due to immigration, suggesting a deliberate plan. "That country has been completely transformed by immigration," he argued.

Bannon echoed Carlson's sentiments, criticizing the Irish political class for "selling out" the people and compared the situation in Ireland with the rest of Europe, particularly with the policies of Victor Orban in Hungary and the general trend in Germany.

"Ireland's probably one of the worst if not the worst because the political class has totally sold out the people," said Bannon, adding "Ireland is a powder keg and I think what you saw the other day in the response by the Garda, the response by the authorities was immediately to go after Conor McGregor and other folks who were saying hey we need to address this."

Steve Bannon tells Tucker Carlson: "The Irish politicians are by far the worst that are bought off by the EU. They're the biggest globalists, they've sold out the sovereignty of the Irish, and you're seeing a natural blowback." pic.twitter.com/wCsXzbhIw5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 28, 2023

The bigger picture

Going beyond Ireland, Carlson and Bannon discussed the situation in the United States and other Western countries - with Bannon voicingconcerns about increasing immigration and its impact on native populations, drawing parallels with Ireland's situation. "The political class is very tied to Brussels," Bannon noted, implying a disconnect between the governing elite and the populace.

"The Germans and the people in Brussels, the party of Davos just doesn't think the working-class European population is very controllable, they think they're dangerous," said Bannon.

Steve Bannon tells Tucker Carlson: "We're going to have a firestorm in this country that is going to pale in comparison, I think, to what you saw in Ireland last week." pic.twitter.com/JIrOoVPBwW — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 28, 2023

The pair also touched on future concerns, including rising national debt and the potential for social unrest.

Bannon in particular warned about the financial implications of immigration policies was stark: "We are Beyond broke; we are technically in bankruptcy right now."

Watch: