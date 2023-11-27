Separate Tech and State
November 27, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Some libertarians dismiss concerns over social media companies’ suppression of news and opinions that contradict select agendas by pointing out that these platforms are private companies, not part of the government. There are two problems with this argument. First, there is nothing unlibertarian about criticizing private businesses or using peaceful and voluntary means, such as […]
