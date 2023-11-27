Top Law Firm Collects Photographs of Potential Applicants, Raising Discrimination Concerns

One of the top law firms in the United States, Weil, Gotshal & Manges, is using law school student groups to collect photographs of potential applicants to its summer programs, a move experts say violates federal guidance on civil rights law and could expose the firm to liability. The post Top Law Firm Collects Photographs of Potential Applicants, Raising Discrimination Concerns appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



