Alberta Premier Defies Trudeau Carbon Agenda - Invokes Sovereignty Act

It is an action which multiple red states in the US have undertaken: Blocking carbon controls ingrained in "green power" initiatives conjured by the federal government.

Now it appears the momentum has spread to Canada through Alberta's conservative leadership as Premier Danielle Smith defies the Trudeau regime by invoking the province's recently drafted Sovereignty Act.

The Sovereignty Act is designed to give Alberta's legislative assembly the power to identify any federal programs or actions that violate Alberta's constitution, the government would then refuse to implement those programs. The implementation of the act means that finally, an open dialogue on the existential threat of the UN's "sustainable development goals" and Agenda 2030 has begun in Canada.

The reasons for opposition to "Net Zero" objectives have been repeated over and over again by political critics, economic critics and scientific critics alike.

First, net zero as the UN defines it is impossible using existing green technologies with inefficient and costly power generation.

Second, in most cases net zero proponents refuse to acknowledge the usefulness of nuclear power as a means to reduce reliance on oil and gas.

Third, net zero would require perpetual authoritarian oversight of individual carbon emissions and probably population reduction in the near term.

Fourth, none of the above even matters because there's no concrete evidence whatsoever of a causational relationship between man-made carbon and global warming.

In other words, the supposed crisis is a fraud and there's no reason for any nation, province or state to sacrifice their power grids.

Beyond the big con, stagflation has made carbon controls economically impossible. Aggressive price spikes since 2020 make gas, oil and coal more important than ever in maintaining basic services for the populace along with the needs of industry. Reducing available supply in the face of desperate demand would only fuel the fires of inflation further. Even Europe has been reverting back to "villainous" energy sources like coal to keep things running.

When people face the possibility of freezing or starving there is little chance they are going to listen to unfounded claims of climate doomsday from a bunch of ultra-rich yacht sailing private jet-setting carbon-spewing hypocrite elites.