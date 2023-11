Brickbat: False Alarm

In Vermont, Burlington High School principal Debra Beaupre has resigned amidst controversy after pulling a fire alarm at the school when there was no fire. Beaupre said she was trying to defuse a fight between students. Beaupre, who was just short of five months on the job, had been on paid leave since the incident in October.

