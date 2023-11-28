The Volokh Conspiracy T-Shirts and Mugs You’ve Always Wanted (or at least the best of what we’ve come up with).

November 28, 2023 | Tags: REASON

We're not known for our design savvy or fashion sense at the VC, but we've nonetheless thought it worth offering some basic Volokh Conspiracy merchandise.

Basic t-shirts, mugs and glassware with the VC logo are available here. Should inspiration strike, we may well offer more. With that in mind, feel free to provide recommendations and ideas for potential items in the comments. VC merchandise remains something of an experiment, and we welcome feedback.

