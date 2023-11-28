Tyranny in New York State: Court-approved

Western Journal was one of several media outlets to report that a superior NYS court of appeals had reinstated Supreme Empire Leader Hochul’s Rule 2.13, allowing the State to seize and detain anyone suspected of, and not able to prove otherwise, that they might have COVID-19 (or perhaps any disease) without such niceties as warrants, courts, judgments, or self-defense.

It is all, of course, about “public safety” – and about expanding the power of the State over those unfortunate enough to live in or have to go through New York State.

As we understand it, the Court which made this ruling is the equivalent of most State’s Supreme Court. The people who brought the suit which was found to be justified by a lower court or two have a few choices:

Obey the next time State or local goons (or their agents and contractors) show up and tell them to go into Coventry or House arrest. Resist physically – and presumably have a very high risk of dying or more time in a cell. Appeal to the US Supreme Court to overturn this. (Assuming that Albany and Supreme Leader will even listen to the Nazgul.) Overthrow the tyrannical government there in Albany and replace it with something that is pledged to protect, not steal, the rights of New Yorkers. Or with nothing (the best value). Emigrate to a free nation. That might be a New England State – at least the upper three. Or someplace down South or out West (but not too far west).

Of course, there are, at least legally and morally, several ways of overthrowing Hochul and her thugs, goons, and allies. Voting is a theoretical possibility. So is a peaceful campaign of civil disobedience (though the reader is asked to refer back to item 2 above). And then there is the course of action New Yorkers chose back in 1775 and 1776: rebellion, revolution, and civil war.

It’s Hobson’s choice, of course: all of them have really serious downsides.

And New Yorkers who chose option 1 – and it is expected a majority will – can expect to see more and more of the same. Tyrants are seldom satisfied. Much less sated.



