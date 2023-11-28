UC Berkeley Faces Lawsuit For ‘Longstanding, Unchecked Spread of Anti-Semitism’
November 28, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
A civil rights nonprofit is suing the University of California Berkeley for permitting a "longstanding, unchecked spread of anti-Semitism" on its campus that has turned it into a "hotbed of anti-Jewish hostility and harassment," according to a copy of the complaint obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. The post UC Berkeley Faces Lawsuit For 'Longstanding, Unchecked Spread of Anti-Semitism' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
