BEASTMODE: Ilhan Omar Challenger Says Anti-Semitic Rep ‘Not Cute Enough’ To Ignore Constituents
November 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D., Minn.) is "not cute enough" to make up for her failure to "be responsive and available" to the people she serves, according to her Democratic primary challenger. The post BEASTMODE: Ilhan Omar Challenger Says Anti-Semitic Rep 'Not Cute Enough' To Ignore Constituents appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
