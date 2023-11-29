Brickbat: You Can’t Go Home Again

The Nicaraguan government has barred Karen Celebertti, the director of the Miss Nicaragua beauty pageant, from re-entering the country. Following the victory of Miss Nicaragua Sheyniss Palacios in the Miss Universe pageant, photos of Palacios attending a 2018 anti-government rally went viral and she has become a symbol of the opposition to President Daniel Ortega. When Celebertti and her daughter arrived back at the Managua airport, they were placed on a plane to Mexico. In addition, police reportedly searched her home and briefly detained her husband. It isn't clear what grounds the government is citing to bar Celebertti, a Nicaraguan national, from returning to the country.

