Charles Koch, Republican Megadonors Pick Their Choice Against Donald Trump in GOP Primary
November 29, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
Trump Derangement Syndrome may have Never-Trump megadonors throwing away good money. On Tuesday, Americans for Prosperity Action — a libertarian political advocacy group funded by billionaire Charles Koch and other […] The post Charles Koch, Republican Megadonors Pick Their Choice Against Donald Trump in GOP Primary appeared first on The Western Journal.
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments